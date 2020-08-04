Bali and Lombok Enter Tripadvisor’s 2020 Travellers’ Choice Awards

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel platform, has announced the winners of its 2020 Travellers’ Choice Awards for Destinations. Bali has secured the number one spot and Lombok takes the 16th position.

The annual destination awards include two new categories. First is the Trending list, which recognises the destinations that saw the biggest increase in positive reviews, booking interest, and searches over the last year. Second is the Emerging list, looking ahead to what’s next — the destinations that ahead-of-the-curve travellers are already researching for their trips on Tripadvisor, a great indicator of up and coming hotspots.

The list shows 25 of the most popular destinations in Asia as chosen by travellers in 2020, namely:

Bali, Indonesia

Phuket, Thailand

Goa, India

Bangkok, Thailand

Hanoi, Vietnam

Hoi An, Vietnam

Siem Reap, Cambodia

Tokyo, Japan

Kyoto, Japan

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Da Nang, Vietnam

Beijing, China

Kathmandu, Nepal

Jaipur, India

New Delhi, India

Lombok, Indonesia

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Hong Kong, China

Krabi Town, Thailand

Panay Island, Visayas

Bophut, Thailand

Shanghai, China

Singapore

Seoul, South Korea

Taipei, Taiwan

Tripadvisor describes Bali as “a living postcard, an Indonesian paradise that feels like a fantasy. Soak up the sun on a stretch of fine white sand or commune with the tropical creatures as you dive along coral ridges or the colourful wreck of a WWII warship. Onshore, the lush jungle shelters stone temples and mischievous monkeys. The “artistic capital”, Ubud, is the perfect place to see a cultural dance performance, take a batik or silver-smithing workshop, or invigorate your mind and body in a yoga class”.

Furthermore, Lombok is described as “a paradise of pristine beaches, stunning waterfalls, and towering volcanoes. Kuta Beach in Central Lombok became the dream for the world’s surfers. Moreover, Sekotong has soft and hard coral reefs with gently sloping topography that makes it an ideal environment for diving and snorkelling. Furthermore, there are three beautiful islands in the north of the island – Gili Trawangan, Air, and Meno – for the best water sports experience like diving, kayaking, or fishing.

West Nusa Tenggara Provincial Tourism Office Head H.Lalu Moh Faozal, M.Si said that the West Nusa Tenggara Provincial Government is certainly happy with the emergence of Lombok in a review on that site which has been one of the references for world travellers. Faozal believes that there will be an impact on the number of tourists visiting in the future, but not yet due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our hard task is maintaining the trust of this destination. It takes collective awareness and togetherness in the responsibility of protecting and maintaining destinations in our area. All elements must be in the same spirit, the community, tourism officials, the government, and the media,” Faozal said.

Source: Tribun News

Read more: Bali Swarmed by Tourists on First Day Open