9,000 Ukrainian Tourists Waiting for Bali Opening

Bali’s tourism market is still high and just starting back up again with new health protocols being implemented for domestic tourism.

A number of foreign tourists have already expressed interested in travelling to Bali and are waiting for the borders to reopen again.

One example is Ukraine. Approximately 9,000 tourists from Ukraine are anticipating travel to Bali. The sudden enthusiasm comes after Bali tourism stakeholders held an independent promotion for two weeks, from 24th August to 4th September.

The promotion was carried out to anticipate the opening of Bali to the foreign tourism market. Tickets have already been purchased through Qatar Airways and they are waiting for Bali to reopen to foreign tourists.

“They have already purchased tickets,” noted Astama, Chairman of the DPD Indonesian Hotel General Manager Association.

Astama hopes that the opening of Bali can be carried out on 11th September as it had been planned in a previous announcement by Bali’s governor, hopes it is not delayed.

The opening of Bali for tourism is still under consideration with strict health regulations. It is clear that all sectors of Bali’s tourism are committed to ensuring tourists stay safe and healthy during their travels and reduce the risks of spreading COVID-19.

Source: Nusabali