4 Most Advisable Out of Town Summer Get-away

Summer is one of the best seasons to travel because the sun is out and the number of activities that you can do outdoors is limitless.

Because of the fine weather, it is also during this time that most festivities take place in different countries because the least of the worries of the organizers is bad weather to ruin their parade.

During summer, flowers are in bloom and most fruits are available. These are only some of the reasons why it is a perfect idea to travel during the summer. If you are wondering where to go, the places listed below will truly delight your itchy feet.

Malta

Malta is one of the best destinations that you can go for a perfect summer getaway because it is one of the most gorgeous countries in the central Mediterranean. The travel experts behind Choice Holiday came up with this guide to help travelers have a good insight into the best times to visit the place. Nevertheless, you can visit at any time of the year because of the good weather all year round. It is just that tourist season occurs during the summertime and most festivities are also held during this period.

Cape Town

Another location that you should include in your summer bucket list is Cape Town and get a bird’s eye view of the entire place via cable car. While you are there, make sure to visit the Cape Point Nature Reserve, the Signal Hill, the Sea Point swimming school, as well as the Robben Island museum, but the list of things to see in Cape Town can go on and on. The best time to visit is from March to May when you can indulge in endless swimming, picnics, hiking, water sports, and of course, food tours.

Bali

Bali in Indonesia is considered as the honeymooner’s paradise, but it is also the perfect summer getaway for backpackers. In Bali, you will find the most stunning volcanoes and mountains, as well as various temples and incredible reefs and beaches. Bali is also famous for its nightlife and yoga retreats. For sure, you will never run out of things to do in Bali during your stay.

Seychelles

Finally, never miss out on watching the sunset on the shimmery coastline of Seychelles. For the most scenic view, make sure to hike the Anse Major trail or enjoy walking in the reserves of Vallée de Mai. Make sure to pack your sunscreen and lots of beachwear because for sure, you will not get enough of snorkeling and swimming in deep blue and crystal clear waters. With smooth white sand beaches and palm-lined shores, Seychelles is undoubtedly one of the best summer destinations in the world.

To wrap things up, bask in the summer sun in Malta, Cape Town, Bali, or Seychelles. Just imagine the blue sea, the cloudless sky, and the warm, comforting weather that you can experience in these places and for sure you will already start packing.