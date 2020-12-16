Special Birthday Surprise Ideas With Your Friends In Quarantine

It is your friends’ birthday! You have planned to do a lot of quirky things. Unfortunately, this lockdown didn’t allow you to have a ball of a time together.

It has been a while since the bustling world suddenly came to a pause – schools closed, offices restricted, and entertainment parks put on hold. While the world is slowly starting to open up again, maintaining health protocols and social distancing is still a must. During these few months, people have been made to celebrate their birthdays differently. However, no one said that they have to be less exciting! If your friend or loved one’s birthday is coming soon, here are a few ways you can make their birthday more special:

Bake a Cake for Them

Although it may seem difficult to learn, baking a cake can actually be pretty simple, and it makes the perfect gift for your friends or loved ones. They can be personalized with text and doodles made from icing, which will make it all the more special for them. A personalized gift will be so much more meaningful than a store-bought cake. It’s also a great activity to fill in your spare time during quarantine and allows for creativity and imagination. There are simple recipes that you can follow online for various cake flavors which should be easy to follow, even for beginners!

Make a Personalized Video for Them

At first glance, it may seem like a simple gift. However, making a personalized video for someone’s birthday can be among the most special gifts you can give them. You can compile clips of you and your friends wishing them a happy birthday, or even add some clips of the memories you had together. This will also be an exciting online collaboration you can do together with your friends at the safety and comfort of your own home. With video editing, the possibilities are limitless. You can add personalized texts, video collages, background music, and many more! This will also be a great alternative to the pricier options, and it’s lots of fun!

Organize a Drive-by

You may have seen videos of birthday drive-bys on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok. This is a great way to meet up with your friends – socially distanced, of course. You can surprise your friends with a drive-by in front of their house, and can even decide on a theme to make the parade-style celebration more interesting. A drive-by is when you and your friends pass by the birthday person’s house in each of your cars one by one in a line to greet them on their special day. You can even be creative by decorating your car with posters and banners!

Surprise Them with a Group Call

Surprising the birthday person with a group call with your group of friends and/or family might be among the simplest gifts, but it can surely make them feel special! You can arrange some fun games to be played during the call or even just relax and chat with your friends. Although it may be different as compared to meeting up offline, it is definitely nice to be able to spend time with your friends, even if it is just through the convenience of your screen!

Buy a Gift for Them

Despite not being able to meet in person, you still can buy a gift for them through online shopping platforms and have it shipped right to their doorstep. With online shopping thriving, there are many options for gifts such as a scrapbook, a phone case, or accessories. This way, you can still send them gifts without having to leave your house – very convenient and easy!

So, despite the dire situation we are in, you can still add a little cheer to your birthday celebrant’s day by going the extra mile to make their day special.