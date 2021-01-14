10 Ways to Recycle and Give a New Life to Discarded Materials

The constant increase in plastic pollution and global warming has brought on a whole new worry for the world and its people.

With climate change growing each day, scientists and researchers around the world are finding new ways to live an environmentally friendly life. In an effort to reduce the rates of climate change, many countries around the world are taking part in environmental actions. Nonetheless, to achieve success, it has to be a joint effort between citizens and governments alike.

Reducing, reusing, and recycling discarded materials are some of the simplest actions which can produce positive impacts on our environment. Items such as plastic bags and paper products, which are often quickly disposed of, can actually be used again to keep the waste in landfills and oceans at a minimal. Listed are useful methods that can be done to save mother nature:

RECYCLED JARS, CANS, OR OLD CONTAINERS

Glass and metals are good substitutes for plastic. Not only are they reusable, but they are also biodegradable. They can be reused as holders for anything from stationaries to kitchen utensils. Moreover, jam jars can be used to store food as they are designed to preserve them, hence minimizing the use of plastic.

PLASTIC BAGS

Plastic bags make up 80 percent of marine litter. They are a major contributor to plastic pollution. Being able to minimize its use will effectively improve the condition of the environment. Plastic bags can be reused for future shopping trips, although it is undeniably better to use reusable bags. These single-use plastics can also be upcycled into grocery totes, which need not be disposed of after being used once. When packing, plastic bags can act as cost-free and effective padding to prevent damage to fragile items.

PAPER PRODUCTS

Paper products such as old newspapers and paper bags can actually be given a new life as something useful. Whether it is protecting furniture from paint or using them as wrapping papers, they are highly recommended. They can also be used to create DIY envelopes for those who derive pleasure from art. Bamboo paper towels are also being sold at grocery stores. They can be rinsed and reused up to 100 times per sheet, making them cost-effective.

COOKING LIQUIDS

When preparing meals, rice, or pasta water can be stored and used to water plants. The liquid contains useful nutrients that could benefit the growth of the plant.

OLD TOOTHBRUSHES

Most dentists advise their patients to change their toothbrushes frequently. Instead of throwing them away, they can be used to clean the house, especially places that are small and difficult to reach.

CLOTHES, TOWELS, AND BEDDING

Instead of disposing of old fabric such as clothes and towels, cutting them up and using them as cleaning rags is not only cost-efficient but will also help improve our environment, especially since the latest clothes are made of synthetic fibers, which are not biodegradable. For those who are fond of embroidery, these old clothes could also be sewn into reusable dusters.

STRAWS

Disposable drinking straws are usually thrown away after use, causing them to end up in landfills and pollute the environment. Despite bamboo or metal straws being a better option, disposable straws can actually be collected and reused. Straws make a good tool to hull strawberries, significantly simplifying the process. They can also be used to unclog stubborn bottles – a difficulty experienced by most. Straws also make inexpensive and effective hair curlers.

CARDBOARD

Most shipped products come in cardboard boxes. Instead of disposing of them, it would be a better option to keep them for future use. They can be used to repackage items or to store unused objects, preventing dust from collecting. Cardboard can also be used for DIY objects for those who have a taste for art.

PLASTIC CONTAINERS

Like plastic bags, plastic containers are used by the majority of people, simply because they are convenient. Instead of tossing them out, they can be used to store objects. Sturdy and dishwasher safe containers can also be used to store food, considerably reducing waste.

FOOD SCRAPS

Instead of throwing away food leftovers, they can be used as compost for house plants. Food scraps are rich in nutrients which will greatly benefit the growth of the plant

Scientists and researchers have come up with multiple methods to help save the environment and the 3R’s (reduce, reuse, and recycle) is one of the most common concepts. No matter how simple or small your action is, it counts. By performing these suggestions, we will be able to work towards a cleaner environment and a better future.