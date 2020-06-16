Visit or Stay Visa Updates in Indonesia Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

In light of restrictions being eased in Indonesia to recover from the COVID-19 crisis and adapt to the “new normal”, the Directorate General of Immigration (DGI) has issued new updates on a visit to or stay in the country for foreigners.

In accordance with Regulation No. 11/2020 issued by the Minister of Law and Human Rights, the latest visa updates are as follows:

1. Foreigners who are currently in Indonesia on a tourist visa, visa on arrival, business visa or social visa

You do not need to take any action. Your Emergency Stay Permit remains valid until further notice from the DGI. Even if you overstay in Indonesia, you will not be subject to an overstay fine.

2. Foreigners who are planning to visit Indonesia

Foreigners or tourists are temporarily banned from travelling to Indonesia, except for the holders of:

a. Permanent Stay Permit (KITAP) and Work and Stay Permit (KITAS);

b. Diplomatic Visa and Government Official Work Permit;

c. Diplomatic Stay Permit and Permanent Government Employment Stay Permit;

d. Medical, food assistance and support personnel for humanitarian purposes;

e. Air, sea or land transport crew;

f. Foreigners employed on National Strategic Projects;

However, the government is currently preparing tourist entry permits for citizens of China, South Korea, Japan and Australia.

3. Foreigners who are the holders of expired Stay Permits (KITAS/KITAP) and currently reside overseas.

You can enter Indonesia through the following airports:

a. Soekarno Hatta International Airport (Jakarta)

b. Ngurah Rai International Airport (Denpasar)

c. Juanda International Airport (Surabaya)

d. Kualanamu International Airport (Medan)

e. Hang Nadim International Airport (Batam)

f. Batam Center International Port (Batam)

g. Citra Tritunas International Port (Batam)

Exempted foreigners are obligated to satisfy the following requirements:

a. Having a Health Certificate (written in English) issued by a health institution in the country of origin.

b. A statement letter stating the willingness to be quarantined for 14 days in Indonesia.

c. Having been in a country or area that is free of COVID-19 virus for a minimum of 14 days.

This is proven by showing a travel ticket and boarding pass or other supporting documents.

4. Foreigners applying for a new KITAS

Good news if you in the process of applying for new KITAS. The immigration offices have been partially operating and providing services for new KITAS applications since 15 June 2020.

If you have already had an approved KITAS Telex and an embassy stamp right before the immigration offices were closed, you can proceed to the next step. Taking a photograph and fingerprint at the immigration office to get your e-KITAS issued.

Companies looking to start the application for new work permits for their foreign employees shall wait until further notice. Consult with Visa Specialists at Cekindo

The measures taken by the Indonesian government may change from time to time. As a foreigner, it is important to keep yourself updated with the latest regulations.

Before applying for your visa or permit, reach out to visa specialists at Cekindo. We will provide you with the latest immigration updates and assist in visa application or extension.