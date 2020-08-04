Top Internet Providers in Indonesia

Stay at home orders may have loosened up, but the possibilities of working and studying from home, as well as binge googling, watching movies, or series marathons, are still high.

Perhaps this year has convinced you of the significance of having smooth internet with stable connectivity. Therefore, here are the top five internet providers Indonesia offers for your digital activities with interesting packages and varying internet access speeds.

Indihome

Once known as Speedy Internet from PT Telkomsel Indonesia, Tbk., Indihome is famous for its vast internet reach; Telkomsel is one of the biggest telecommunications companies in Indonesia. Indihome has several service packages that can be adjusted to your needs, from 10 Mbps to 100 Mbps. Moreover, additional services such as a telephone landline or cable TV are also offered. Other than that, Indihome has packages that are specialised for students learning from homes and teachers. Prices start from Rp169,000 for learning from home package. Other prices vary according to the many packages available.

More information: https://www.indihome.co.id

First Media

First media has the best fast internet connection and also offers its famous cable TV service. Customers can enjoy 179 local and international channels, of course, with 4K HD display quality via the cable TV service. First Media also offers cable TV services across all packages, so customers can get both internet and cable TV from Rp256,900 per month. Meanwhile, for only internet services, prices start from Rp197,000 per month.

More information: https://www.paket-firstmediaterbaru.com

CBN

CBN is one of the providers that gives some of the best high-speed internet in Indonesia. CBN provides fibre-optic internet networks and wireless broadband, with speeds up to 1 Gbps. Furthermore, CBN has a Fibre to The Home (FTTH) network and also a No Fair Usage Policy. Prices start from Rp299,000 per month, with internet speeds reaching 50 Mbps.

More information: https://cbn.id/personal/fiber/cbn-fiber.html

GIG Indosat

Internet speeds from GIG Indosat reach 1 Gbps. Other than that, a variety of facilities and features are also offered. Customers don’t need cable TV because there is an iflix service as well as a Google Chromecast device. Prices start from Rp280,000 per month.

More information: https://gig.id/plans

Biznet Home

With a coverage area available across more than 100 cities in Indonesia, Biznet Home provides fibre optic cable internet service. A combo internet and cable TV package is available starting at Rp450,000 per month, but customers can choose a package tailored to only internet services starting from Rp325,000 per month. Although Biznet’s internet speed is not as fast as other ISP’s, this internet provider is reliable for fast downloads and uploads.

More information: https://www.biznethome.net

