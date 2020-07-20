SIKM Replaced with CLM for Jakarta Entry and Exit

The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government is no longer operating the procedure that required a SIKM, or entry and exit permit letter, for people intending to leave or enter the capital. Instead, the updated requirement is to fill out a CLM form, or corona likelihood metric.

Using the application JAKI, Head of Jakarta Transportation Office, Syafrin Liputo asserted that CLM will be done to understand people’s movements in Jakarta. The SIKM process was aimed at restricting the activities of people who wanted to exit and enter Jakarta during the large-scale social restrictions (PSBB). CLM is made to control the public’s activities.

Syafrin explained that the CLM form contains a personal assessment of the condition of the person at that moment.

“It’s a type of self-assessment. We want to encourage everyone to truthfully fill out the CLM forms because a result will be rated by the system and then given a score,” he said.

Indication of e xposure to v iruses

The indications are based on predefined values. If found to be high risk, people will not be allowed to travel outside of their homes.

“You do the test next. After getting a negative test result, you are welcome to continue your trip. If you get a positive test result, you’ll have to self-quarantine or follow the doctor’s recommendation,” Syafrin explained.

Download the Jaki a pp

Download the Jaki app via your Play Store or App Store. Select the JakCLM feature, then read the information noted. Read through the terms and conditions and tick to accept once you’re happy. Enter your full name and ID number according to your ID card (KTP). One ID number can be used per week for a test. Enter your address in accordance with your residence in Jakarta and your other details. Input your phone number and an active email address. Fill in all questions correctly and truthfully, including clinical information, health conditions, contact history, and travel history. After completion, you can check over all the details you’ve entered before submitting. If the approval statement is generated, click on the View Test result button. You will be presented with your test results under the following categories; no symptoms, to be monitored, and under supervision. Download and save the test results by scanning or taking a screenshot of the QR code on the results page. If the assessment results of the COVID-19 calculator advises you’re prioritised for a PCR test, follow these steps:

Download the COVID-19 assessment results or save the QR code.

Confirm your attendance for the PCR test by dialling the given health centre’s telephone number.

Go to the health centre that has been determined, taking your ID and assessment results from the COVID-19 calculator app.

Currently, the app is only available in Bahasa Indonesia.

Source: Liputan 6

Image: Tribunnews.com