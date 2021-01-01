PerCa Indonesia Celebrated 12th Anniversary and Discussed Mixed Marriage Parenting Tips

The Indonesian Mixed Marriage Society organisation, otherwise known as PerCa Indonesia, recently celebrated its 12th anniversary.

Throughout the years, PerCa Indonesia continues to strive on its vision and mission as a forum to accommodate the interests and aspirations of mixed marriage individuals in Indonesia.

PerCa Indonesia’s gait is based on the pillars of activities, namely Advocacy, Outreach and Consultation which have made valuable notes by working hand in hand together. Some of the hard work include disseminating various important rules related to citizenship, immigration, civil registration, property ownership, issues of material assets, inheritance and wills to various regions in the archipelago and abroad.

Juliani W. Luthan, General Chair of PerCa Indonesia, exclaimed that the association is proud to be the leading organisation in various forums for discussing government policies by promoting the interests of perpetrators of intermarriage.

“We have had discussions with the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Religion, the Ministry of Manpower, the National Land Agency, Ministry of National Development Planning, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the House of Representatives,” Juliani added.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, members and management of this organisation safely gathered in a small group of 30. Representatives from Batam, Bali, Balikpapan, Makassar, East Java, Central Java, DI. Yogyakarta, Lombok, North Sumatra and Sahabat PerCa Singapore all gathered virtually as well.

The women celebrated their established friendship and their dedication and achievements throughout the years. And most importantly, they seek to maintain a spirit of togetherness and to continuously fight for the civil and constitutional rights of Indonesian citizens who are intermarried in Indonesia.

On this monumental occasion, PerCa Tokyo, Japan was also inaugurated abroad. “This inauguration is an effort to reach Indonesian citizens living abroad so that they can share and be informed of various regulation updates related to the needs of mixed marriage families,” explained Juliani.

Besides celebration, PerCa Indonesia presented a discussion highlighting mix marriage parenting tips and skills. Speakers included Diena Haryana, Founder of SEJIWA Foundation and Michel Larue, a cross-cultural family psychological analyst.

Attendees now have a better understanding on the need to balance the relationship between husband and wife, which is quite a challenge, especially harmonizing communication and understanding.

“Parenting cannot be seen from the mother or father’s side alone, but it must be explored from the child’s soul and perspective. Children will grow well and become a cohesive family glue where they will see their parents as role models on their way. Therefore, awareness of the role of parents in the development of children’s psychology is very important to be evaluated and recalled regularly,” explained Diena.

In the period of growing the child’s soul, the effort to introduce a rich culture will be very important to create a young generation who is internationally-minded, without leaving the noble values and family values of each family.

“Differences in the culture or language of the two parents must be seen as an added value of the child’s personality, which he or she can apply in later in life,” said Michel.

