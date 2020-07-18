Large-scale Social Restrictions Extended

The large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) that are currently in place in Indonesia in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have been extended again.

The PSBB phase 1 transition has been extended for an additional 14 days as of Thursday 16th July.

Anies Baswedan, DKI Jakarta Governor declared “We are extending the phase 1 PSBB transition for 2 more weeks.”

He further explained the latest data surrounding the coronavirus in Jakarta. In the past week, there has been a 5.9% increase in individuals testing positive for the virus. There has been a 45% increase in hospital bed occupancy rates.

Anies Baswedan stated that entering the PSBB phase 2 transition would be a risk at this time. The PSBB extension is to remain in effect until Thursday 30th July.

Individuals returning to work are advised to continue to follow social distancing regulations and take basic health precautions.

Source: Detiknews