AMERICANS ABROAD – CAST YOUR VOTE FOR THE NOVEMBER ELECTION

Americans In Indonesia is a volunteer group of US expats based on Bali. We have been assisting voters abroad since 2002.

Every state has different regulations, deadlines for requesting absentee ballots, how ballots can be submitted, etc. But now in 2020, it can be even more confusing due to COVID and constantly changing rules to try to accommodate absentee ballots both within the US and from abroad. You likely know that the November 3rd election is expected to be close. A recent article suggested that overseas voters could possibly decide the election. In other words, EVERY VOTE COUNTS and you want yours to be counted.

CLICK HERE to get started.

Although we are based in Indonesia the voting rules and procedures are the same for US voters abroad anywhere so if you know people living elsewhere outside the USA please share this information.

We provide individual help if necessary.

Absentee ballots are available now from every state and the deadlines are fast approaching. Due to recent problems with the US Postal Service, there may be delays in deliveries so PLEASE don’t wait. In Indonesia (and most other countries) ballots in stamped envelopes can be submitted to the US Embassy or local consulate office for sending in diplomatic mail pouches. Once arriving in the US all ballots are then placed in the USPS. The US Embassy here recommends they receive the ballots no later than October 6th.

Remember: YOURS might be the deciding vote!