Wyndham Surabaya Raises More than IDR 22 Million in Funds for Medical and Frontline Workers

Despite the current restrictions on travel across Indonesia, Wyndham Surabaya has helped raised more than IDR 22 million for charity while running Zumba and other health and wellbeing activities – by taking them online.

The hotel partnered with a group of Zumba instructors, collectively known as ZinCommunity, for a free two-week virtual dance class while encouraging participants to donate to IKA FK Unair, an alumni class in the medical college of Airlangga University.

General Manager Edouard Reizian said keeping the mind and body healthy is essential during this season and the classes were designed to care for the health and wellbeing of hotel guests and staff in isolation.

“Research indicates that being in isolation at home for a long time can put a strain on your mental health, and one of the ways to mitigate this is by staying fit and healthy. We are proud of the high turnout in our online classes and we are grateful to the participants for the funds they generously donated to purchase medical-grade facemasks and protective clothing and equipment,” he said.

“The next step is to coordinate with our local health department to help with the distribution of materials to hospitals and frontline workers.”

The hotel’s Zumba classes were compliant with the health department’s social distancing and hygiene protocols. The hotel offered the trainer use of its onsite gym and fast-internet connection for an hour of uninterrupted online classes.

Wyndham Surabaya is one of the 54 properties across the region managed by Wyndham Destinations and its Asia Pacific subsidiaries.

Other properties in the Wyndham Destinations managed portfolio in Indonesia are also helping the communities in which they operate – for example, Wyndham Casablanca Jakarta is regularly donating hot meals from its award-winning kitchen to a local hospital while Wyndham Garden Kuta Beach Bali has built more than 50 handwashing basins for public places in Bali.