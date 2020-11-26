World Football Legend Maradona Dies at 60

Argentinian international football legend, Diego Maradona, has died at home due to heart problems in Tigres near Buenos Aires, Argentina on Wednesday 25th November.

Previously, the former owner of Argentina’s number 10 jersey has been hospitalised after undergoing brain surgery.

Maradona’s body will be displayed in Casa Rosada, Buenos Aires so that the public can see the figure who was key to Argentina’s success at the football world cup in 1986. The funeral home is also said to have been open since Wednesday evening local time for people to view his body.

Some time ago, the neurologist who handled his brain surgery, Dr Leopoldo Luque, stated that Diego Armando Maradona Franco has progressed well after an operation on Tuesday 3rd November. Luque said the blood clot that lay between Maradona’s membranes and brain usually happens because of an accident, but Maradona does not remember having experienced an incident.

On his birthday, Maradona who was coach of Gimnasia La Plata, reportedly had difficulty walking at the end of the first half of a match. Three days after turning 60, on 30th October, he was rushed to the hospital on suspicions of dehydration, anaemia, and depression.

At the time, he was rumoured to be undergoing recovery at his home in Buenos Aires after being released from the hospital.

The Indonesian national team faced Argentina, including Maradona at the 1979 U-20 World Cup. Indonesia first appeared in this tournament when it was still called the FIFA World Youth Championships in 1979.

At that time, Indonesia started the tournament facing off Argentina. However, Garuda Muda’s steps in the event were not too good; they were swiftly beaten by Maradona and his teammates, who ended the tournament as champions.

Indonesia, which was represented by Endang Tirtana and friends, ended the match with a landslide defeat conceding five goals and scoring none. Maradona scored two goals and three other goals were recorded by Ramon Diaz.

After losing to Argentina, Indonesia was unable to achieve in the next two matches. Indonesia was beaten by Poland with a score line of 6-0 and defeated by Yugoslavia with the same result as Argentina. Indonesia ended the group stage with no points, failed to score, and conceded 16 goals.

Indonesia’s success in hosting the 2021 U-20 World Cup will make the Garuda Squad appear for the second time at the event.

source CNN Indonesia