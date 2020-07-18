World Bank Supports Omnibus Law, Indonesians Resist

The World Bank considers the new Omnibus Law in Indonesia, currently in the process of becoming legislation, to be a positive boost for the Indonesian economy in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

World Bank Country Director in Indonesia Satu Kahkonen said that the government needed to promote the Omnibus Law as one of the priorities in economic recovery.

Kahkonen explained that the Omnibus Law could become a basic structure so that investment would return to Indonesia. Through the law, the government is sending a signal to the world economy that Indonesia is open to doing business.

“Before the law can be adopted, it is very important to regulate it very well and it must also be audited properly so that the law can function effectively,” he said.

Similar sentiments were expressed by World Bank Indonesia World Economist Frederico Gil Sander. According to him, regulation is one of the keys to Indonesia’s economic recovery in addition to skills and infrastructure. In fact, the Omnibus Law could be Indonesia’s turbocharge solution to recover from the crisis caused by a pandemic.

Indonesian citizens have revolted in another mass demonstration on Thursday 16th July in front of the House of Representatives (DPR) building in Senayan, Jakarta. The mass action consisted of workers and students, with an estimated number of up to a thousand of people.

They wanted to underline their rejection of the Omnibus law on the Work Creation Bill which is currently being discussed by DPR with the government.

Chairman of the Confederation of the Congress of the All Indonesia Workers Alliance (KASBI) Nining Elitos said that the mass demonstration was to demand the termination of the discussion and cancellation of the Omnibus Law.

Nining stressed that this demonstration was also inseparable from the lack of sensitivity from the DPR members towards the aspirations of elements of society over their rejection of the Omnibus Law.

Source: Kompas

Image: Aktualitas