Will Indonesia Become the World Epicentre of COVID-19?

Adib Kumaidi, the Chairman of the PB Mitigation Team of the Indonesian Doctors Association, has noted that Indonesia has not yet reached the peak of its first wave of COVID-19.

According to him, Indonesia will become the world COVID-19 epicentre if nothing changes.

“If this continues, Indonesia will become the epicentre of COVID-19 in the world, which will have an even worse impact on our economy and health,” declared Adib.

He noted that his organisation is continuing to provide health services as a result of so many health workers dying during the pandemic. As well as the social impact of COVID-19, Adib said he understands the economic needs that are to be considered as well.

“This pandemic will never end if it is not accompanied by participation from all sectors in our society. This will impact our health but also our economy in a prolonged manner,” he said.

Furthermore, according to Eka Ginanjar, the Chairman of the PB IDI Mitigation and Protocol Team, Indonesia is the top country in Asia with the highest deaths of health workers during the pandemic.

“Uncontrolled transmission will result in the collapse of health systems, which is shown by the high number of health workers exposed to COVID-19 and struggling to receive treatment,” said Eka.

