West Java Governor Volunteers for Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine

The head of West Java’s COVID-19 Response Acceleration Task Force and Governor of West Java, Ridwan Kamil, has said that he and the leaders of the West Java Regional Leaders Communication Forum (Forkopimda) are ready to volunteer for clinical trials for Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine.

According to him, the initiative from the leadership in West Java will be a good example for the community. He also hopes to increase confidence that the vaccine testing, conducted by State-owned Enterprise (BUMN) PT Bio Farma, will run smoothly.

He reported that at least 500 out of a total of 1,600 people required have volunteered up to 4th August. The governor is continuing to invite more volunteers from ages 20 to 59 to participate in the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial.

The clinical trial process for phase three of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine will run for six months or until the end of 2020. If it goes smoothly, the Sinovac vaccine is planned to get a distribution permit and be mass produced in early 2021.

Complying with health protocols

While waiting for the clinical trial stage to be completed, Ridwan also asked the public to continue wearing masks, keep their distance, and wash their hands with soap to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission.

“Overcoming the pandemic still has a long way to go because the testing of this vaccine will last until the end of the year. While waiting, we all need to be disciplined in using masks as a way to reduce the spread,” he said.

Regarding the application of sanctions for residents of West Java who do not use masks in public spaces, he said that fines will begin to take force this week.

“In the past week, there has been a socialisation programme and mask distribution. The municipal police will be assisted by the regional police and military to monitor citizens who don’t wear masks,” Kang Emil said.

Source: Merdeka

Image: Detik News