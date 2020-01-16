Welcome in the Year of the Metal Rat with Holiday Inn Jakarta Kemayoran

Walk into the Holiday Inn Jakarta Kemayoran that’s decorated with accents of the Mei Hua tree and angpao, towards the Botany Restaurant for marvellous traditional Chinese delicacies in this year of the metal rat.

Located at the lobby level, Botany Restaurant is a natural and contemporary dining concept to offer a new atmosphere for culinary seekers surrounding the capital’s district, available for up to 150 people.

On 24th January 2020, from 7pm to 9:30 pm, catch a glimpse of a special Yu Sheng ceremony to begin the evening’s dinner and then be mesmerised with a Barongsai performance as the feast begins. Savour in Chinese roast pork belly, char siu pork, Hainan chicken, and peking duck with Hainan chicken rice, yong tau foo, chilled sliced pork belly, wok fried glutinous rice with lapzhong, and many more! Sweeten your taste buds with traditional Chinese desserts from red bean cream soup with dumplings, fried sesame balls, guilingao, to mochi. All of these can be enjoyed at Rp428,000++ per person.

Meanwhile on the 25th, Botany Restaurant will also present Yu Sheng, a symbol and ritual of prosperity to toss the mixed ingredients high in the air with a meaning to move upwards. Enjoy brunch consisting of favourite Chinese New Year dishes at Rp328,000++ per person from 12pm to 3pm.

Win a stay voucher at Holiday Inn Jakarta Kemayoran and lunch buffet at Botany Restaurant voucher during the celebration.

Contact 021-2956 8800 or WhatsApp +6281808922488 and visit our website at www.jakartakemayoran.holidayinn.com for more information and reservation.