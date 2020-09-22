Weather Warning: Floods in Jakarta, More Rain Due

Stagnant water is sitting on a number of roads and in neighbourhoods in Jakarta after heavy rainfall.

The rains lasted from the night of Monday 21st September until dawn on Tuesday 22nd September, with waters now gradually receding.

Head of Data and Information Centre (Pusdatin) BPBD Jakarta, M Insaf, said that based on preliminary data as of Tuesday morning, 23 roads were inundated. However, reports that came in from the area at 9am have reduced the number of affected roads to 10 roads.

“As many as 10 roads in West Jakarta are still inundated. Meanwhile, in other areas, they have receded,” he said.

The flooded road sections, Insaf explained, are spread over nine points in Rawa Buaya Village, Cengkareng District, and the rest on Jalan Perumahan Green Garden and Kebon Jeruk District. “The height of the flooding ranges from 10 to 20 centimetres,” he explained.

Residential areas have also been inundated, with 56 neighbourhoods underwater. The excess rainwater is spread across four urban areas with a height ranging from 10 to 100 centimetres.

Flooding in West Jakarta has occurred in nine neighbourhoods at a height of 10 to 50 centimetres, seven neighbourhoods in South Jakarta at a height of 10 to 40 centimetres, 38 neighbourhoods in East Jakarta at a height of 10 to 100 centimetres, and two neighbourhoods in North Jakarta with a height of 20 to 25 centimetres.

“Meanwhile, the floods in Central Jakarta had receded by 8am,” he said.

He added that two refugee posts have been established, namely in Musala Riyadhul Saadah, Kembangan Utara Village in West Jakarta, and Rusunawa Pengadegan.

“The number of residents who have evacuated is reported to be 38 people,” he concluded.

The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) asked the public to remain prepared because the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) weather forecast said the potential for rain was still high today with light intensity.

According to Guswanto, the Deputy for Meteorology at BMKG, extremely heavy rain will continue for a week.

“BMKG predicts that in the next week, heavy rain accompanied by lightning will potentially occur,” said Guswanto.

In general, Guswanto explained that from September to October, there is a period of transition from the dry season to the monsoon season. This transition period sees uneven rainy conditions occurring with moderate to the heavy intensity and short duration.

“It is necessary to be aware of potential extreme weather, such as heavy rain in short durations which can be accompanied by lightning, strong winds, tornadoes, and even the phenomenon of hail,” he added.

Source: Liputan 6 and CNN Indonesia

Image: Validnews.id