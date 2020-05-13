Viral Video: Canadian Man Brawls with Magelang Police Over Getting Quarantined

A video showing a foreigner man shouting at officers who requested that he self-quarantine has gone viral on social media.

The man argued with an officer and refused to be quarantined in Magelang city, Central Java.

In the video, a blonde-haired man is sitting on a terrace chair and is seen to get angry with the Head of Magelang City Resort Police, AKBP Nugroho Ari Setyawan, along with officers from the Task Force for the Accelerated Handling of COVID-19 in Magelang, who came to the Health Department housing in North Magelang.

The 53-year-old Canadian man shouted at the officers in English. AKBP Nugroho Ari Setyawan remained calm and continued to try to persuade him to be quarantined because he had come from Bogor. The Deputy Mayor of Magelang Windarti Agustina, as well as officers from immigration, also tried to persuade the Canadian.

“We received a report from members of North Magelang police that there were people who were conflicted with one of the families relating to a child,” said AKBP Nugroho Ari Setyawan. The police came to soothe the tensions resolve any issues about the child, whose father is the man in question.

The police then contacted the Magelang provincial government which handles child protection issues. “Don’t let the child be displaced or troubled by family problems. There’s a problem with the in-laws here, along with the coronavirus situation where he is identified to come from Bogor thus he should be quarantined in Budi Rahayu hospital,” said Nugroho.

He admitted that the effort to persuade the man to be subjected to quarantine and undergo a rapid test was quite troublesome. The negotiations took place at around 10am until 3pm.

Deputy Mayor of Magelang Windarti Agustina added that the atmosphere was quite heated. The Canadian man was angry and didn’t want to be separated from his son. According to reports, the man wanted to take the child from his father-in-law’s house and there was a disagreement.

Windarti then explained to the Canadian man that his actions were unsettling and putting his son at risk. Furthermore, he was encouraged to communicate with his ex-wife who is in Jakarta.