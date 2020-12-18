Update: Time and Capacity Limitations in Jakarta

DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has instructed all authorities of the provincial government to implement controls on community activities with the aim of preventing COVID-19 over the Christmas and New Year holidays.
These limitations will be in effect between 18th December 2020 and 8th January 2021.
Offices
Offices must establish health protocols during the year-end holidays with the following conditions:
- Impose limits on office operating hours up to 7pm, except for those carrying out community services and emergency functions.
- -Apply a capacity limit for a maximum number of people working in the office/workplace at the same time.
Food and beverage, entertainment, and tourism outlets
Each must establish protocols for business staff, managers, restaurant organisers, cafes, restaurants, cinemas and tourist places/areas by:
- Maximum operational hours up to 9pm.
- Specifically, on 24-27th December 2020 and 31st December 2020 – 3rd January 2021, the maximum operating hours are limited to 7pm. Cinemas last broadcast schedule must be 7pm.
- Limit the number of visitors to a maximum of 50 percent of the total capacity.
Shopping centres and malls
Establish protocols for business staff, managers, organisers of industrial and shopping venues/malls by:
- Maximum operational hours up to 9pm.
- On 24-27th December 2020 and 31st December 2020-3rd January 2021, the maximum opening hours are 7pm.
- Limiting the number of visitors to a maximum of 50 percent of the total capacity.
Public transportation
Establish protocols for business staff, managers, and operators of public transportation moving across regional authorities with the following provisions:
- Operational hours capped at 8pm.
- Check the certificate of rapid antigen test results for all travellers.