U.S. Embassy: Leave Indonesia and Come Home

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic that’s spreading in Indonesia, the U.S. Embassy in Indonesia has asked their citizens to set a time to leave Indonesia.

The notice was given by the U.S. Embassy on its official website in which U.S. citizens are being urged to arrange their return home, except for those who are in Indonesia for long-term purposes.

“Under the Global Health Advisory Level Four, U.S. citizens who are currently in Indonesia should arrange for an immediate return to the United States, unless they are ready to remain abroad for a long time. U.S. citizens who wish to leave Indonesia must make their own travel arrangements as soon as possible, as commercial flights are still available, although at a greatly reduced rate,” according to the written statement by the U.S. Embassy in Indonesia.

There are still 37 commercial flights per week from Indonesia to the U.S. with 28 from Jakarta, specifically 17 via Tokyo, four via Doha, and three via Bangkok, a further eight from Bali which are three via Tokyo and five via Doha, and one from Surabaya which flies via Kuala Lumpur, with the last flight on March 30th.

“We strongly advise US citizens, each time they travel abroad, to register their itinerary at www.travel.state.gov using the Smart Traveller Registration Program (STEP), and to read the country information on the site,” was further advice included in the U.S. Embassy statement.

The government spokesman for handling the coronavirus outbreak, the Head of National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), Achmad Yurianto, stated on Sunday 29th March 2020 that the increase in positive cases illustrates that there is still transmission in the community.

More information from the statement by the U.S Embassy relating to this new release can be found on US Embassy Website

Source: Detik

Image: Global Trade Magazine