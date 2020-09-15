Travellers’ Checklist for Soekarno-Hatta and Halim Airports for PSBB

With the tightening of PSBB across Jakarta again, health protocols from PT Angkasa Pura II have been updated and will apply at Soekarno-Hatta Airport and Halim Perdanakusuma Airport.

“We urge airplane passengers to be aware of a number of things that need to be considered,” said PT Angkasa Pura II’s President Director Muhammad Awaluddin.

Passengers departing or arriving at Soekarno-Hatta and Halim Perdanakusuma Airports need to be aware of these five things:

Domestic passengers are required to bring a letter of rapid test or PCR test with negative results which will be valid for a maximum of 14 days. This time, PSBB does not require an exit and entry permit or SIKM. Passengers on international routes are advised to contact the airline or embassy of the destination country to find out the specific travel requirements. International passengers who land at Soekarno-Hatta and Halim Perdanakusuma must bring PCR test results from their country of departure. Without a valid test result, a PCR test will be carried out upon arrival and the passenger will be quarantined until the test results are returned. Passengers arriving on domestic and international routes are required to have completed a Health Alert Card (HAC) via the e-HAC application or on paper. All departing passengers will have body temperature check using a temperature scanner, have their rapid test or PCR test results checked, check their luggage, go to their respective check-in desks for issuance of boarding passes, and have their boarding pass checked prior to boarding.

In addition to these points, airplane passengers must pay attention to other basic information such as the obligation to wear a mask while at the airport and when boarding an airplane, practice social distancing, and must keep themselves informed about flight operations such as if there is a change in the flight departure schedule.

Source: Tempo