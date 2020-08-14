Transitional PSBB DKI Jakarta Extended Again

The transitional large-scale social restriction (PSBB) period has once again been extended for two weeks in Jakarta, covering 14-27th August 2020.

DKI Jakarta’s Governor Anies Baswedan said the decision was taken by considering all relevant conditions. Anies consulted with health experts, especially epidemiologists, as well as coordinated with the Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) on the afternoon of Thursday 13th August.

“We decided to extend the transitional PSBB period in the first phase for the fourth time,” said Anies in a written statement.

Reports of new cases are still high. Even in the last week, the positive rate for COVID-19 was at 8.7 percent, the highest number during the COVID -19 pandemic.

However, Anies emphasised that DKI Jakarta’s cumulative positive figure is 5.7 percent. This means that it is still in accordance with the safe standards of WHO which is 5 percent.

“The majority of our testing capacity is used for active case tracing, looking for people who have never been tested before. People who are confirmed positive, especially those without symptoms, can immediately isolate themselves and can prevent further transmission,” he said.

As a result of the increasing number of cases, Anies has temporarily stopped car free day (CFD). “All joint social activities that draw crowds will be postponed. This means we have decided to cancel CFD activities because CFD has the potential to draw a crowd,” explained Anies.

As for commemorating the 75th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia on 17th August, Anies asked that any celebratory activities, especially competitions, to be eliminated in DKI Jakarta. However, a limited number of ceremonies will be allowed.

“The 17th August decorations of villages, homes, and offices can continue,” he said.

According to Anies, these competitions will cause crowds to run out of control, while the ceremony is relatively controllable because physical distancing between participants can be arranged according to the procedures.

Source: Kompas