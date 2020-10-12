Transitional PSBB: Activities Still Restricted

Governor Anies Baswedan has relaxed the social restriction policy to the level of transitional PSBB starting today, Monday 12th October 2020. However, activities are still limited.

The DKI Jakarta provincial government will not allow the night entertainment business to operate during the transitional large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) on 12-25th October 2020. This includes nightclubs, spas, massage parlors, and karaoke.

These venues aren’t allowed to operate because of the high risk of transmitting COVID-19. Visitors are close together and are almost certain to have close physical contact or have high-density crowds.

Activities at houses of worship, offices, restaurants, factories, salons, markets, outdoor sports facilities, museums, libraries, parks, beaches, public transportation, and taxis are allowed to operate with a capacity of 50 percent.

Moreover, indoor sports arenas are allowed to operate following these regulations issued by the DKI government on Sunday 11th October 2020:

Activities carried out with a maximum capacity of 50 percent. No spectators are allowed at the sporting activity. Health protocols should be strictly enforced in shared public facilities inside sports halls. Managers are required to regulate the flow of movement of people in the arena and maintain a minimum distance of two metres. Employees serving visitors must be equipped with complete personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, face shields, and gloves.

DKI Jakarta entered PSBB on 10th April 2020. Since then, the PSBB has been extended three times. Jakarta started the PSBB transition phase I on 5th June and was extended five times.

Source: Tempo

