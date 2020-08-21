Tourist Billed Rp1million by Police in Bali Traffic Violations

A police officer in Jembrana, Bali, is in the spotlight for asking a Japanese tourist for Rp1 million for violating traffic rules.

A 3.16-minute video was uploaded by a YouTube account under a Japanese language title.

The video has also been posted on a number of social media accounts.

From the video, it appears that a police officer stopped the foreigner who was riding a motorcycle and checked the vehicle’s papers and driver’s license. The police man later said the foreigner had broken traffic rules because the vehicle’s lights were off. The police then asked for a maximum fine of Rp1 million.

This viral video is still under investigation by the Bali police. The police also confirmed that the officers in the YouTube video were members of the local force.

“I am currently transferring this matter to the police station for further examination. For sanctions, it will go through the trial mechanism,” said Jembrana Police Chief AKBP I Ketut Gede Adiwibawa.

The foreigner eventually gave Rp900,000. The police then returned the registration document and driver’s license and finally allowed the foreigner to continue his journey.

The rules on turning on vehicle lights are set out in Law no.22 of 2009 on Traffic and Road Transport article 107. Motorists are obliged to turn on the main lights of motor vehicles used on the road at night and under certain conditions.

“The driver of the motorcycle needs to comply with the provisions as referred to in paragraph (1), shall turn on the headlights during the day,” states the article.

Under the rules, only motorbikes are required to turn on their lights at all times. Other vehicles only need to turn on the lights under certain conditions, such as gloomy weather, heavy rain, or poor visibility.

“Anyone who drives a motorcycle on the road without turning on the headlights during the day, as referred to in Article 107 paragraph (2) shall be convicted of a maximum imprisonment of 15 days or a maximum fine of Rp 100,000,” further confirms the article.

