Tourism and Ceremonies Increase Bali COVID-19 Cases

Tjokorda Oka Artha Ardhana Sukawati, or Cok Ace, the Deputy Governor of Bali has declared that the increase in COVID-19 cases in Bali has been triggered by local transmission.

This is due to the increase in domestic tourism and the performance of traditional ceremonies.

“We hear reports from local communities about household transmissions,” said Cok Ace on Thursday 10th September.

According to Cok Ace, the reopening of tourist attractions has caused many cases of COVID-19 to arise, including those that are asymptomatic. This is common in a lot of young people who have started travelling around Bali freely after staying home for several months.

“Because they are young and healthy, they go out. They go home and their parents or grandparents get infected. As older people have weaker immune systems, recovery takes a long time and risks of death are high,” said Cok Ace.

Cok Ace’s party is to discuss with Bali’s Provincial Traditional Village Council regarding health protocol and Bali’s ability to provide treatment to patients.

Source: Tirto.id

