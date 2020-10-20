Top Disinfectant Products Against COVID-19

The Indonesian Institute of Sciences (LIPI) has released a useful list of active ingredients and household products that are effective for disinfection against COVID-19.

LIPI has urged the public to buy according to their needs and prioritise the availability of these materials and products for the more urgent medical handling of COVID-19.

Based on information from The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Germany, where some disinfectant products that are effective against the coronavirus are not available, other products that have at least viricidal activity against can also be used.

Here are the top six disinfectant products available in Indonesia to help keep your surroundings safe from COVID-19:

Aquatabs Multipurpose

Bought in tablet form, this is added to water will kill most harmful micro-organisms on surfaces and works as a general-purpose cleaner. The tablet is light to carry and dissolves fully within minutes, disinfecting the water within 30 minutes.

Muscle Axi Triguna Floor Cleaner

Mix one part of this liquid to two parts water. This disinfectant floor cleaner can be used for all types of floors, making surfaces underfoot clean and glossy, with a hygienic smell, too. It contains benzalkonium chloride, effectively killing the germs that cause disease and stench, making it suitable to clean the bathroom. It comes in lavender and fruity scents as well.

Bayclin Regular

Use a measurement of 20 millilitres per one litre of water. Bayclin is effective in removing stubborn stains on clothes whilst also cleaning away bacteria. It can also be used for cleaning and deodorising the bathroom, cleaning floors, and cleaning the kitchen.

Clorox Disinfecting Bleach

Use a measurement of 10 millilitres per one litre of water. Besides cleaning and whitening, it also disinfects and kills 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses; perfect for a healthy home.

Brata Care Disinfectant Concentrate

Use 10 millilitres per 1 litre of water. This comes with a citrus aroma and a one-litre bottle is equivalent to three litres of normal disinfectant. Use it in hospitals, toilets, floor, walls, and dustbins to kill bacteria and viruses as well as odours.

Dettol All in One Disinfectant Spray

Dettol is proven to kill 99.9 percent of germs, viruses, and bacteria to protect your family. Shake well before use, spray at a distance of 15-20cm from the toilet area (including the bowl), dustbin, kitchen sink, doorknobs, shower bases, matrasses, car seats, sofas, curtains, or carpets.