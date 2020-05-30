The New Normal for Public Transport: Protocol Published

Domestic Minister Tito Karnavian has issued regulations relating to protocols in the era of the new normal. The rules relate to taxis as well as mass public transport.

In the protocols, in a rule numbered 440-830 / 2020, it deals with matters regarding operations of online or conventional motorcycle taxis. “The operation of conventional or online motorcycle taxis must remain suspended to prevent the spread of the virus through the use of shared helmets and direct physical contact between passengers and drivers,” Tito said.

In addition, the rules also relay details about safe use of public transportation. According to the minister, transportation can still run but must comply with the health protocol.

Also Read Human Trials for COVID-19 Vaccine to Start in Indonesia Next Month

“The manager is also required to monitor the implementation of the queue of passengers, seating, and distances. At all times passengers must also use masks to keep clean the facilities and infrastructure,” said Tito.

Within the regulations is also a drive towards cashless payments so as to decrease physical interactions. “This aims to minimise the risk of transmission of the spread as well as the breaking of the COVID-19 chain,” Tito said.

Source: Liputan 6