The First Indonesian Coffee Shop in Germany Officially Opened

My Bali Coffee, an Indonesian coffee shop, is opening for the first time in Germany, in the old town of Altstadt in Nuremberg.

The Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Frankfurt, Acep Somantri, said that Altstadt is one of the main destinations for German domestic and international tourists.

The idea of My Bali Coffee emerged in 2016, initiated by the Indonesian-German owner, Sascha Bayu Handoyo. Sascha uses his family’s business network to bring coffee products from Indonesia to Germany.

My Bali Coffee sells some of its products imported directly from Indonesia, including Tiger (Aceh Gayo Coffee), Mandheling, Balistar (Bali Coffee), Luwak, Lintong, and Robusta. In addition, the shop also sells several products such as espresso, café crema, and café vino, as well as accessories and handicrafts made from Balinese rattan.

In the opening remarks of My Bali Coffee, the Indonesian Consul General in Frankfurt expressed appreciated towards Sascha Bayu Handoyo and the entire team who have contributed to marketing Indonesian products to Germany.

The inauguration ceremony was enlivened by a Balinese dance performance that invited the audience to come and dance together. Attending the inauguration were representatives from the City Government of Nuremberg, Nürnberg cultural integration organisations, media crews, representatives from the Indonesian Embassy in Berlin, Indonesia Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) Hamburg, Agricultural Attaché, and Industrial Attaché of the Indonesian Embassy in Brussels.

Source: Kompas

Image: Coffeetimes.id