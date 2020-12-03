The COVID-19 Task Force Reports Worsening Positivity Rate of COVID-19

Dewi Nur Aisyah, a member of the COVID-19 task force, has revealed that the rate of positive cases in Indonesia in November 2020 was 13.55%. The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for COVID-19 compared to the number of people tested.

“This is a slight decrease compared to October when it was 14.26%. In November, it fell to 13.55%,” said Dewi from BNPB Building as quoted by Suarajabar.id.

Even though the positive rate fell, the number of positive COVID-19 cases has increased, breaking records for the highest daily additions in the third and fourth weeks of November.

According to Dewi, this is due to the effect of the long holiday from the end of October to the beginning of November, which was visible in the numbers two weeks after.

“The first and second week after the long holiday, the positive rate went down. The third week, it immediately went up. This means that there was something in the third week after the long holiday. Our positive rate has increased, as well as the rate of transmission,” he said.

The figure is far from the 5% positive rate expectation set by the World Health Organisation.

Nationally, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected 543,975 Indonesians. 454,879 people have recovered and 17,081 people have died. In the past week, there have been records of the addition of daily COVID-19 cases. On 27th November 5,828 people tested positive and on 29th November, 6,267 people did.