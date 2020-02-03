TAUZIA Hotels Debuts ‘Préférence’ Hotel Brand in Bangkok

TAUZIA Hotels is delighted to introduce the Préférence hotel brand to the Thailand market.

Scheduled to open in 2021, the hotel will be one of the unique collections of ‘Hotels de Charme’ boutique properties that carries the Préférence label, following the opening of The Tamarind Resort Nusa Lembongan Bali, Maison Aurelia Sanur Bali, and Liu Men Melaka.

Each Préférence hotel is selected for its charm, authenticity and alluring service, offering subtle inspiration and unique experiences for its guests.

Set along the majestic Chao Phraya River, the Préférence hotel in Bangkok offers a 30-metre picturesque river frontage and a panorama view of the city. The property is equipped with its own boat pier and cross-river ferries to access riverside attractions like Asiatique, Lhong 1919, The Jam Factory, SENA Fest, and IconSiam, one of the biggest shopping malls in Thailand. The pier also provides easy connection to the Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) Skytrain and land transport systems.

There will be 43 luxurious guest rooms consisting of Superior, Deluxe, and Suite room,

unique event spaces, restaurant, fitness center, a rooftop bar with a swimming pool overlooking the riverfront.

“We are excited to introduce TAUZIA’s first hotel in Thailand under the Préférence brand,” said Patrick Vaysse, Chief Operating Officer of TAUZIA Hotels. “The Préférence hotel in Bangkok will be presenting a unique charm, originality and outstanding dedication to quality of service to our guests in Bangkok, as well as offering upscale facilities in comfortable and intimate setting.”

For more information, please contact +62 526 5223 or visit www.preferencehotels.com.