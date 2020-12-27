Surabaya Among Indonesian Cities Braced for New COVID-19 Mutation

The Surabaya City Government has been asked to immediately anticipate a mutated SARS-CoV-2 which is a more transmissible variant. It has been detected in a number of areas in Indonesia, one of which is Surabaya.

“People must be more vigilant and obey health protocols,” said a member of the Surabaya DPRD, William Wirakusuma in the city on, Sunday.

After the virus mutation was found in Britain, several countries in Europe such as Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands imposed measures to prohibit passengers from countries that have identified the new virus in their territory.

The new type of coronavirus has reportedly entered Malaysia and Singapore. In fact, Minister of Research and Technology (Menristek) Bambang PS Brodjonegoro said that the mutation of the coronavirus had been detected in a number of areas in Indonesia, namely Surabaya, Yogyakarta, Tangerang, Jakarta, and Bandung.

For this reason, he said, the Surabaya City Government must tighten the border of the city by carrying out even more stringent checks and imposing a ban on entering the city for passengers who come from countries where the new type of COVID-19 virus has been identified. In addition, the Surabaya City Government must take quick steps to reactivate Kampung Tangguh.

William said the role of residents through resilient villages was also an important part of preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Surabaya. He hopes that the RWs, or local area heads, will start to reactivate the tough village campaign.

Acting Mayor of Surabaya Whisnu Sakti Buana previously said that the city government and the East Java Provincial Government have agreed to reactivate Kampung Tangguh in every area of Surabaya. To support this, Whisnu stated that the grant aid for Kampung Tangguh will be disbursed next week.

It is also hoped that this can be a stimulant for residents to protect their village from the spread of COVID-19 during the long Christmas and New Year holidays.

Image credits: Anantaranews.com