Special Promotions Ready for Mall Reopenings

The governor of DKI Jakarta, Anies Baswedan, has set out a plan for a phased transition away from large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) throughout June.

In phase I, malls will be allowed to resume operations on Monday 15th June and business owners are preparing a range of promotions at the mall to attract visitors.

“The average member has a promotion or discount programme to attract visitors,” Deputy Chairman of the Indonesian Shopping Centre Rental Association (Hippindo) Fetty Kwartat said.

The promotions will be varied in the hopes of attracting people’s interest to once again shop in the malls. “There are attractive discounts, gifts with purchases, special prices, buy one get one free promotions, menu packages, home delivery packages, and others,” confirmed Fetty.

Also, restaurant businesses are allowed to open for dine-in customers as of Monday 8th June, and many are also readying interesting promotions. “Attractive promotions and discounts have been prepared,” said Chairman of the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association (PHRI) Hariyadi Sukamdani.

