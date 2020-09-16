South Sumatra Implements Highest Fine for Unmasked Citizens

People who violate COVID-19 health protocols in South Sumatra are to face sanctions starting 16th September.

Individuals who violate rules put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 may face fines of up to Rp500,000.

“Starting today, sanctions for violators can be imposed,” said Herman Deru, the Governor of South Sumatra, on 16th September.

Herman declared that community activities can still go ahead in South Sumatra and would not be stopped. However, citizens are to comply with health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The imposition of this sanction is not in expectation of fines or penalties. The aim is to remind people that the government is there for people in difficult times like this,” said Deru.

Furthermore, businesses and other establishments may face a fine of up to Rp15million if health protocols are not implemented effectively.

Source: Detik News

Image: JurnalSumsel