Soekarno-Hatta Airport Reduces Flights Frequency

PT Angkasa Pura II (Persero) has decided to restrict the frequency of flights following the masses of departing passengers in Terminal 2 at Soekarno-Hatta Airport on Thursday 14th May 2020.

Managing Director of Angkasa Pura II, Muhammad Awaluddin, said the flight slots will be restricted to five to seven flights per hour.

At the time the airport was overflowing with passengers, flight slots at terminal two were running at up to 13 flights per hour. “The new policy has been implemented starting today at terminal 2 and 3, ” Awaluddin said.

As of today, Awaluddin said the average flight schedule at Soekarno-Hatta Airport would have no more than 200 departures. In addition to arranging the schedule of aircraft departures, he assured that the airport management had reorganised the passenger queuing system.

There has now been four posts set up in the queuing system in terminal 2. The first post is to verify passenger documents and is located near the entrance of the terminal building.

Two posts are located inside the terminal building and are places for passengers to fill their Health Alert Card (HAC) documents, epidemiological forms, and have body temperature measurements taken.

“After that, the prospective passenger enters the first checkpoint to verify and carry out health tests by the Port Health office personnel. Then, the prospective passengers will go to the check-in counters to verify their entire documents and process check-in,” explained Awaluddin.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Angkasa Pura II will only operate two terminals in Soekarno-Hatta. Based on the schedule on 15th May 2020, the departure plan for domestic routes through Terminal 2 are Lion Air with one flight, Batik Air gets 15 flights, and Citilink has nine flights.

The arrival of domestic routes into terminal 2 includes Lion Air with two flights, Batik Air has 15 flights, and Citilink has 10 flights. Furthermore, the departure plan for domestic routes in terminal 3 is Garuda Indonesia having 29 flights and the arrival of domestic routes in terminal 3 is also 29 Garuda Indonesia flights.

Source: Tempo