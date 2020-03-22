Sunday, 22 March 2020

Singapore Closes Borders

by Indonesia Expat0487
All temporary guests without residency in Singapore will not be permitted to enter or travel through the country starting from Tuesday 24th March.

The decision comes in an effort to protect the nation from importing more coronavirus cases.

Those holding work passes and their dependents are permitted to enter, as long as they work in key industries such as medical services or transportation.

The change comes into force as of midnight Tuesday 24th March, as confirmed by the Ministry of Health in Singapore, today.

Source: Straitstimes.com

Image: forbes.com

