Shocking scenes at the US Capitol Building have drawn an international response.

Supporters of the outgoing President of the United States, Donald Trump, staged a riot in front of America’s most iconic building, the US Capitol Hill after Trump urged his supporters to counter the ceremonial count of the electorate vote that would confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

The demonstration ended in chaos after vandals broke into the Capitol Hill building, resulting in four people dying and 52 people getting arrested.

The call for Trump to be removed continues to strengthen. United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for Vice President Mike Pence to remove Trump by immediately invoking the 25th amendment of the constitution.

“If the vice president and cabinet do not act, Congress may be ready to move forward with the impeachment which is the overwhelming sentiment of my caucus and the American people,” said Pelosi.

The 25th Amendment requires Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of cabinet members to declare Trump removed from office because he is no longer able to exercise power.

When asked how much time Democrats would wait for the 25th amendment to be used, Pelosi simply replied how many days she would be ready to impeach him.

“Any day could be a horror show for America. My phone exploded with ‘impeach, impeach, impeach’,” she said.

Republican sources previously revealed that several Cabinet members were holding preliminary discussions about implementing the 25th amendment to force Trump’s removal from office. Discussions are ongoing, but it is unclear whether there will be enough cabinet secretaries to produce a Trump removal.

A number of state leaders denounced the unrest at the United States Capitol Building in Washington. The riots disrupted the vote tally for congressional elections to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

The leaders expressed condemnation on their social media accounts and described the rioting as a shocking and embarrassing event.

“Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attacks on democracy in the United States, our closest allies and neighbours,” tweeted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “Violence will never succeed in defeating the people’s will. Democracy in the US must be upheld and it will happen.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison condemned the violent scenes which he called “devastating”. Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the riots were very wrong.

Several other leaders have held US President Donald Trump personally responsible for the unrest.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg considered what happened to be an unacceptable attack by democracy in the United States. “President Trump is responsible for stopping this. The terrifying and incredible image that this is the United States of America,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven said President Trump and several members of Congress bear great responsibility for this event.

