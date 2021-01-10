Searching for Sriwijaya Air SJ 182: Body Parts, Aircraft Debris, and Oil

The Sriwijaya Air flight from Jakarta-Pontianak was reported to have lost contact after taking off from Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Tangerang on Saturday 9th January. Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi has confirmed that the plane took off from Soekarno-Hatta Airport at 2:36pm.

“At 2:37pm, there was still 1,700 feet of contact allowed to rise to an altitude of 29,000 feet, following the standard procedures,” Budi said.

The Sriwijaya Air SJ 182 aircraft was carrying 56 passengers, consisting of 46 adults, seven children, and three babies.

As of going to press, the search for the aircraft was still being conducted by the National Search and Rescue Agency, Indonesian Army and Police, as well as other services.

In the latest report, there have been several discoveries that are suspected as being part of the plane. The following summary consists of the alleged findings ranging from debris, clothing, and aviation oil related to the Sriwijaya Airplane.

Discovery of passenger body parts

A patrol boat of the Ministry of Transportation found a number of body parts at the location suspected of being the landing point for the SJ-182 plane in Thousand Islands, Jakarta. The captain of the ship, Eko, said initially he received information from fishermen who heard an explosion like the sound of lightning. His party proceeded to check the location in question.

Plane bebris

The National Search and Rescue Agency has found several pieces that are thought to be part of the Sriwijaya Air SJ 182 plane. The pieces – thought to have come from the downed aircraft – have already been taken aboard the ship belonging to the National Search and Rescue Agency.

Fishermen found pieces of cable and trousers

Head of the Government and Transit Section of the South Thousand Islands District, Surahman, said that his team had found a number of items around Male Island. The items found were clothing and some cables.

“I just saw the Levi’s jeans, it looks like the back pocket, and there are hairs on it,” said Surahman.

Broken tyres

The Indonesian Navy Kopaska Team found parts of what is suspected of being the Sriwijaya Air SJ-182 aircraft. This was discovered after diving around Male Island and Lancang Island on Sunday 10th January. The discovery was confirmed by the Commander of the KRI Teluk Gilimanuk, Lt. Col. Fakhrul. “These findings will be taken to KRI Kurau,” he said.

The parts found included fragments of aircraft tires, passenger buoys, electrical parts of the aircraft, pieces of blue-red fuselage, aircraft muzzles, and other items.

Fuel spillage

The Indonesian Air Force found spilled fuel, allegedly belonging to the SJ-182 aircraft. The change in the colour of the water at sea level is a factor in the discovery of the alleged oil spill.

“We can see an anomaly of change or contrast in the colour of the sea surface. I assume that it is an oil spill,” said Operations Assistant to the Air Force Chief of Staff (Asops KSAU) Junior Air Marshal Henri Alfiandi, after monitoring operations were completed by air.

Hendri believed that the change in sea colour was the result of the Sriwijaya Airplane oil spill.

“It is very clear. The anomaly of the change in contrast and the range is very wide because it is approximately 18 hours, roughly it was an airplane fuel oil spill,” he said.

Two body bags were taken to National Police Hospital (RS Polri)

Two body bags containing findings of the Sriwijaya Air SJ-182 plane crash were taken to the Kramat Jati Police Hospital in East Jakarta. Head of Public Relations of the Metropolitan Police, Kombes Pol, Yusri Yunus, said that the two-body bags had been received by the DVI Post at the Police Hospital.

“The task of the police is to build a post, then label any findings,” said Yusri at the Jakarta International Container Terminal (JICT) 2 Integrated SAR Post on Sunday.

Yusri added, of the two body bags, one contained body parts of the Sriwijaya Air SJ-182 passenger, while another one contains passenger property.

Image credits Ekonomi.Bisnis