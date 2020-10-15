Sanctions for Residents Who Refuse Swab Test

The Regional Regulation Formation Agency (Bapemperda DPRD) and the Provincial Government of DKI Jakarta are currently preparing regional regulations on the handling of COVID-19, including a fine for people who refuse to take a swab test when asked.

Judistria Hermawan, a member of Bapemperda DPRD, declared that one of the provisions that is likely to go into the regulations is a fine of Rp5million for those who refuse swab tests and rapid tests when asked to take one.

“There are several things that we’ve arranged. For example, people who avoid or refuse to carry out both rapid and PCR examinations will be subject to a sanction of Rp5million. This enables the public to comply with the regulations in DKI Jakarta,” said Judistria.

In addition, there are also fines for residents who try and bury a relative outside of designated COVID-19 cemeteries. A body that has tested positive must be buried away from other graves and often families aren’t happy with this requirement. “When people attempt to take away the body, they will be fined Rp7.5million,” he said.

The COVID-19 draft regulation will provide a basis for authority in enforcing provisions regarding health protocols for the public. It’s expected that there will be 26 articles.

The draft regulations on the handling of COVID-19 will be discussed again on Tuesday with an agenda to explain the articles. The regulations have been drafted following the emergency COVID-19 outbreak in Jakarta at the moment.

Source: Kontan.co.id