Rp 100,000 Fines for Not Wearing Masks in Bali

Bali has enforced COVID-19 health protocols by setting a Rp 100,000 fine for people who are not wearing masks in public areas, starting 24th August.

“The regulation is in accordance with the presidential instruction which aims to make people more disciplined in following health protocols to prevent COVID-19,” said Bali Governor, Wayan Koster. According to Koster, the serious enforcement of health protocols are not new and are a step towards making Bali a safer tourist destination.

“In essence, you have to wear a mask, social distance, and wash your hands in all sectors,” he said.

All individuals in positions of authority are to implement the regulations in their own organisations. Businesses and organisers that do not implement COVID-19 restrictions may face a Rp 1,000,000 fine.

Regulations provide for exemptions when making speeches, eating, or reciting prayers, as long as social distancing is still in place. “This order is not only from the Governor but from the President and Ministry of Home Affairs,” said Koster.

Source: Tempo