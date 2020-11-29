Rizieq Shihab Escapes from Ummi Bogor Hospital

The leader of the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI), Rizieq Shihab, is said to have escaped from Ummi Bogor Hospital where he was being treated since Thursday 26th November.

Head of the Bogor City Police, Senior Commissioner Hendri Fiuser, reported the development of Rizieq’s situation to the Head of the West Java Regional Police.

“After being checked by hospital security at 9:45pm on Saturday night, both Rizieq Shihab and his wife had left the hospital room,” Hendri said in his report as quoted by Tempo.

Hendri learned that Rizieq had left the hospital after his staff had collected information at the hospital on Jalan Raya Empang, South Bogor. After communicating with hospital security officers, he understands that Rizieq left the hospital through the back door at around 8:50pm.

“It is suspected that they went through the hospital’s medicine warehouse,” said Hendri.

It is not yet known why Rizieq Shihab left the hospital. Hospital management said Hendri has not provided information regarding Rizieq’s whereabouts.

Previously, news circulated that Rizieq was weak and was rushed to a hospital in Bogor City. The Bogor City government discovered Rizieq’s whereabouts, who then asked him to undergo a swab test for COVID-19, which he secretly did at Ummi Bogor Hospital.

The Managing Director and management of Ummi Bogor Hospital were reported to the police by the Head of the Bogor City COVID-19 Task Force on the charges of not carrying out the procedures for handling COVID-19, despite the hospital being a referral COVID-19 hospital.

