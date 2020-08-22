Reviewed Process Before Bali Reopens to Foreign Tourists

The Government of Bali plans to welcome foreign tourists on September 11, 2020 if the following conditions are reviewed accordingly:

Decree of the Indonesian government

Putu Astawa, the Head of the Bali Provincial Tourism Office, has confirmed that the consideration to revoke the temporary prohibition of foreigners entering the Republic of Indonesia must be revised before foreigners are allowed into Bali.

“It is determined by central policy. If Indonesia has not opened, then Bali, at a state level, cannot open.” he said.

Restrictions within foreign countries

Another thing to be considered is which countries have or will open their borders.

“If other countries shut down their citizens from travelling, our policies are useless as there will be no tourists. We have to make adjustments,” noted Putu.

The main requirement for foreign tourists to travel to Bali will be that they test negative for COVID-19. “We don’t want new cases coming into Bali. That is what we are trying to avoid.”

Health protocols in Bali

Bali’s readiness is a further thing to be reviewed when welcoming foreign tourists.

These considerations are important in restoring Bali’s tourism industry. Decisions in this area are predominantly in the hands of the Governor of Bali, Wayan Koster.

Source: Kompas