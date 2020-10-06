Restoring Costal Ecosystems in Bali

Edhy Parabowo, the Minister of Marine Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) is optimistic that the Coral Reef Garden Program (ICRG) in Bali will go according to plan and will be completed this year.

The Indonesian Government is hoping to transplant or replant coral reefs in five locations around Bali, covering 50 hectares.

This is in hopes of conserving and restoring marine coastal ecosystems. In addition, this will increase employment through increased opportunities for eco-tourism.

Also Read The Biorock Project: Coral Reef Restoration in Pemuteran

Parabowo asked the Bali Regional Government to determine the locations and issue a permit for coral reef planting. The KKP also asked for permission to extract coral seedlings from nature outside the conservation area.

Luhut Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and investment advised that experts should be responsible for taking care of the natural seeds. He also noted that this program can be used as a stimulus for economic recovery because of its labour-intensive work.

Source: Investor Daily