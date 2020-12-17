Rapid Antigen Test Required to Enter and Exit Jakarta

Head of the DKI Jakarta Transportation Agency, Syafrin Liputo, has stated that

starting on Friday 18th December 2020 until 8th January 2021, travellers entering and leaving Jakarta must carry the results of a rapid antigen test.

Syafrin explained that the need for the rapid test result has become a national policy. Every person traveling using public transportation in and out of Jakarta is required to have their results ready for inspection.

The policy applies to all public transportation by air, sea, and land. However, for private vehicles, this policy is not applicable. Priority checks will be carried out on travellers using airplanes going to and from the Jakarta area.

The rapid antigen test implementation period covers two separate time periods. This is an adjustment to the regulations on sea transportation.

“The first period is for land, rail and air transportation from 18th December to 4th January. Meanwhile, sea transportation is covered by the second period, which also starts on the 18th but will last until 8th January,” he said.

As previously reported, DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said that his team will require rapid testing for people who want to enter Jakarta, especially for those who come through the airport.