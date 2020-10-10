Public Complaints on Government Handling of COVID-19 Encouraged

According to the expert staff to the Minister of Apparatus and Public Service from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Yusharto, President Joko Widodo has specifically asked for public input regarding the Indonesian government’s handling of COVID-19.

The president has specifically asked regional governments to be open to complaints from the public for future policy improvements.

“The president’s direction is in line with the implementation of our actions to hear the extent of complaint management and utilise complaint data in each work unit with the Ministry of Home Affairs,” said Yusharto.

He stated that the directive was not limited to monitoring public complaints, but also making policy adjustments and looking for better formulas based on feedback from the public.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is to work alongside the Ministry of Public Services and the Ministry of State Apparatus Empowerment. They are to be given access to view complaint management data at the level of local government.

“The access rights granted by the government to the Ministry of Home Affairs must be used as well as possible to obtain primary data that we can process and use for decision making,” said Yusharto.

Furthermore, Yusharto advised that the government should take more steps to control the spread of COVID-19.

