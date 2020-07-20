PSBB Transition May Be Stopped

Governor of DKI Jakarta Anies Baswedan has signed the Governor Decree of DKI Jakarta Number 735 concerning the extension of enforcement, stages and implementation of the PSBB transitional period on Thursday, 16th July.

The plans of revoking PSBB are written in the second dictum.

“If there is a significant increase in new cases based on the results of monitoring and evaluation of the provincial COVID-19 Task Force for the Acceleration of Healing, the transition period referred to in dictum can be stopped.” reported Anies Baswedan on Sunday, 19 July.

Anies advised that the public remain cautious about the risks of the spread of COVID-19 and take basic health precautions during the extension of the PSBB. He encouraged people to remind each other to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

“Remember that 66% of new positive cases in Jakarta in the past week were those who had no symptoms of illness or complaints,” Anies said.

Source: Merdeka.com

Image: Lokadata.id

Also Read Large-scale Social Restrictions Extended