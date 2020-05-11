PSBB Showing Positive Results

Large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) are having a positive effect in almost all provinces where they have been implemented, according to the government.

PSBB has been implemented in a number of areas in Indonesia to break the chain of coronavirus transmission.

The Chairman of Task Force for Accelerated Handling of COVID-19, Doni Monardo, said that the number of positive coronavirus cases in DKI Jakarta has decreased from 50 percent of the total cases in Indonesia as of 5th April, down to 39 percent of the national total on 5th May.

Meanwhile, most cases of COVID-19 are still occurring on the island of Java. 75 percent of all cases reported across Indonesia have been on the island. The number of positive cases in five of the worst affected provinces in Java island are DKI Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, East Java, and Banten, with a combined case total of 9,640, which is about 68.7 percent of the national.

“The task force hopes the regional governments will take initiative to propose to the Healthy Ministry to start implementing PSBB,” Doni said.

Source: Detik

Image: Okezone Nasional