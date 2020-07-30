PSBB Extended Until 13 August

Anies Baswedan, DKI Jakarta’s Governor, has announced the extension of the large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) during the third transition phase.

Transitional PSBB in DKI Jakarta were scheduled to end on Thursday 30th July. However, it is to be extended for two more weeks starting Friday 31st July and will run until 13th August.

“CONSIDERING ALL THE CONDITIONS, WE DECIDED TO EXTEND PSBB UNTIL 13TH AUGUST,” DECLARED ANIES IN A YOUTUBE BROADCAST UPLOADED ON THURSDAY 30TH JULY.

The governor noted that PSBB is to be extended again as the rate of positive cases in the past week in Jakarta reached 6.5%. During the extension, health protocols to prevent COVID-19 will continue to be enforced.

Head of Public Health in the DKI Jakarta Provincial Health Office, Fify Mulyani explained, “the positivity rate or percentage of positive cases in the past week in Jakarta was 6.5 percent, while Indonesia was 13.6 percent. WHO also set a standard percentage of positive cases of no more than 5 percent.”

PSBB transition phase has been in place since 5th June 2020 and was initially lined up to last for 28 days. Following multiple extensions and a slight relaxation of the initial measures, the current limitations will remain in place for 14 days.

Source kompas.com

Image credits Nusantara

