Program to Provide for Students and Educators Without Devices During Online Learning  

The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government has launched a large-scale education collaboration programme to assist students and educators by providing mobile phones to facilitate online learning.

Anies Baswedan, the Governor of the DKI Jakarta Province, stated that the KSBB programme was being initiated due to the pandemic and its burden on the learning process. Students and educators around Jakarta who have not had access to the internet and mobile phones have struggled to access online learning and have been hindered in their learning.

“The emergence of pressure in the form of the pandemic has made us carry out distance learning. Though some people are ready with facilities and connectivity, some do not even have devices and cannot access online learning,” said Anies on Thursday 26th November.

According to data from the Ministry of Education and Culture, between September to October 2020, there were approximately 171,998 students and 12,649 educators who did not have access to technology for online study. The target recipients of the KSBB programme will be these individuals.

The device assistance includes either a tablet or smartphone and is provided to those that do not have devices. Students who receive devices will also get a learning internet card containing internet quota to use the device immediately.