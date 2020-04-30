President Optimistic for Recovery in 2021

President Joko Widodo is optimistic that the domestic economy will recover and rebound in 2021 after taking a hit due to the coronavirus outbreak this year.

Besides coping with COVID-19, Jokowi remained hopeful for a speedy recovery in all regards.

“Some developed countries which initially said they had recovered have experienced a second wave. We must prepare ourselves with various scenarios, the lightest, medium, and the most severe scenarios,” he said.

The pandemic is an opportunity for the government to observe which sector need to be fixed or improved in the economy. Jokowi assessment is that currently there are still a number of problems in the health sector and food supply.

“In this pandemic, we have to see how strong our social security, our economic security, our food security is. And in this situation we can also see and count again the potential of the country that have not been managed to the maximum but can be put to good use,” he said.

Jokowi asked governors, regents, and mayors along with heads of the Regional Development Planning Agency (Bappeda) to identify what sectors were most affected by the corona outbreak, what sectors were moderately affected, and what sectors survived mainly in tact.

“I am optimistic that the year 2021 will be a year of recovery and a year of rebound. For that, in addition to speed in overcoming COVID-19, we also need a speedy recovery,” Jokowi said when opening the 2020 National Development Planning Consultation (Musrenbangnas) at Istana Negara.

Source: CNN Indonesia



Image: Politik RMOL